Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $47.34 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

