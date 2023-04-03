First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $10,302,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after acquiring an additional 221,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,628,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,027,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

