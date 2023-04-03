Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 12.3% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

FDL opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

