Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Cut by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $40.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

