iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USRT. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

