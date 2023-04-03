Brown Financial Advisory Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 12.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $189.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

