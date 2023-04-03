SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Brown Financial Advisory’s Largest Position

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 36.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $34,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.