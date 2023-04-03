Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,842 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.