Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.38 and a 200 day moving average of $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

