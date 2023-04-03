Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 20,609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.