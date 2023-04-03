Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,870,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,166,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,801,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $101.02 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

