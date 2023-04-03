Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 39,697 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,253.9% in the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 46,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 30,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.07 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

