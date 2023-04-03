Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $98.70 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

