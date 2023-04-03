Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 232 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,708.29 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,599.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,537.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.