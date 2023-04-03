Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.39.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $254.83 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

