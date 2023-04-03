Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $123.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.11. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

