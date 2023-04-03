Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 106,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

