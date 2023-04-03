Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Comcast by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

