Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Comcast has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
Comcast Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Comcast by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.
About Comcast
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
