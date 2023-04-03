Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 17,912 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,912 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

