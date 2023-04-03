Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,310 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,009,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after buying an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,422,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

