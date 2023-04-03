Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $46,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Hormel Foods by 165.1% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.88 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.