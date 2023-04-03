Intelligent Financial Strategies Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Intelligent Financial Strategies grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 76,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,706,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 52,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $496.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.89 and a 200 day moving average of $489.43. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

