Intelligent Financial Strategies Decreases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 82.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fastenal by 1,298.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,650 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter worth approximately $53,751,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fastenal by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,525,000 after acquiring an additional 753,698 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.94 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

