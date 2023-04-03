AFS Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,243 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $147.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.71. The company has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

