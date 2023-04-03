AFS Financial Group LLC Takes $925,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $49.99 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

