Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 248 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $279.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.17.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

