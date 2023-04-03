iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $15,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,069,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,061,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,146,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,274,000 after acquiring an additional 304,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after acquiring an additional 297,089 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $152.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

