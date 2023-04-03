Kooman & Associates Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kooman & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Walmart accounts for 0.4% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $397.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

