Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $54.00 at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.4 %

DAL opened at $34.92 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

