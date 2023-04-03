Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $853,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.