Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $38.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.