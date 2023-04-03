Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $412.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

