Courier Capital LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

