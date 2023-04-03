Courier Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

