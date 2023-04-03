Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE opened at $77.08 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.