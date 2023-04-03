Eastern Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

