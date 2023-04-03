Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $159.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.