iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $411.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $464.05.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
