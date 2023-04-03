The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Cut by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 29,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 50,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $100.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.