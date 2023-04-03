Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

DE stock opened at $412.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

