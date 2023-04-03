Stonegate Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

ENB opened at $38.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

