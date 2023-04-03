International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $44.62 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.