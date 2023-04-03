Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,806 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $132.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

