Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 147,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 362,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Pfizer by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,030,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

