Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0947 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $1.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,164.33 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09400577 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,229,509.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

