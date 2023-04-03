BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Cap of $34.00 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004484 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003252 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,896,155 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

Buying and Selling BitShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

