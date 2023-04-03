Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00010285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $49.25 million and $213,995.60 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003544 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,151,162 coins and its circulating supply is 17,013,378 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,151,162 with 17,013,378 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.89289753 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $187,414.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.