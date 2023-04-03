ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.72

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.77 million and approximately $7.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017994 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,164.33 or 1.00062698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01042466 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $7.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

