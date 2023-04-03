Short Interest in Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF) Grows By 10.5%

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:GMGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 28th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GMGMF stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79. Graphene Manufacturing Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Graphene Manufacturing Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Company Profile

Graphene Manufacturing Group Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies graphene. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of energy saving and energy storage solutions. It serves facility management; transport and earth moving; food supply management; retail, shopping centres, and food outlets; utilities education institutions; automotive operations and maintenance; batteries and energy storage; and batter materials.

