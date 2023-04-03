Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Rises By 11.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,482,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 28th total of 10,348,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 883.3 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 1.8 %

FSUMF stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), and Corporate. The Iron Ore segments comprises of the exploration, development, production, processing, sale and transportation of iron ore, and the exploration for other minerals.

